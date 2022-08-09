Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.30.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

