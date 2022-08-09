BurgerFi International (BFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. BurgerFi International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.93 million during the quarter.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,198. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

