BurgerFi International (BFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. BurgerFi International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.93 million during the quarter.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,198. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Earnings History for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.