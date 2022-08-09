Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

