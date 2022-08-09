BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $437,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $696.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

