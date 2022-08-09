BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $7,302.13 and $34.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00680000 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io.

BitCoal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

