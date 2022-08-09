Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,026 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tobam lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $535.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.65.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

