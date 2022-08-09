Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.69

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Biffa Stock Performance
LON:BIFF opened at GBX 398 ($4.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 376.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 344.75. Biffa has a 1-year low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.59.
About Biffa
