Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.69

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Biffa Stock Performance

LON:BIFF opened at GBX 398 ($4.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 376.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 344.75. Biffa has a 1-year low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.59.

Get Biffa alerts:

About Biffa

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.