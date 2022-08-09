Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $343,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,127,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

