Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 297,822 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $163,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.91. 47,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,392. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $234.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.