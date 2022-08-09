Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

Datadog stock opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11,309.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

