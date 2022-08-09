Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,723 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,978,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.