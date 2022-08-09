Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,904. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

