B. Riley Cuts UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $24.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.