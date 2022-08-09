Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $102.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

