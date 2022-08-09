Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Price Performance

ASUR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 54,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

