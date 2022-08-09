Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

