Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Assertio Stock Performance
Shares of ASRT stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Assertio
Institutional Trading of Assertio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
