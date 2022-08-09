Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asensus Surgical stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.