Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 565,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $193,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

