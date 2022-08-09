ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of ANSYS worth $343,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average of $281.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

