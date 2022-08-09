ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

