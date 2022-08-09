AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2935 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

