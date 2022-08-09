AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2935 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.