Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,156,523 shares in the company, valued at $73,623,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,590. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

