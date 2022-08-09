ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 182.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.21.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 225,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,608,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

