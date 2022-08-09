Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,034. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

