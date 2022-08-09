Algorand Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123.84 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $123.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00118904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00267076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00036608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,649,070 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,410,148 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

