Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.01 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

FSS stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

