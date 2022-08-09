Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.