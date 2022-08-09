Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 420 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 3.1 %

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.