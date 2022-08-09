Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 2,721 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

