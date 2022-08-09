Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 208 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

NASDAQ:META opened at $170.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

