Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.
Shares of ALRM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. 245,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,262. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
