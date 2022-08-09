Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. 245,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,262. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,124,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.