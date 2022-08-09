Akroma (AKA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $4,437.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.55 or 0.07323547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00160058 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

