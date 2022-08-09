Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AKYA opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $564.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.80. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

