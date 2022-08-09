Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
Akoya Biosciences Price Performance
AKYA opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $564.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.80. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AKYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences
About Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
Recommended Stories
