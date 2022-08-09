Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.75

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 809006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Ainos Trading Up 408.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 802.35%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

