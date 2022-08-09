AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.83 billion-$15.83 billion.

AGC Price Performance

Shares of ASGLY opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AGC has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.