Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

