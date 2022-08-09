Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.60 or 0.07361923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00158570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00255459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00680000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00582035 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005584 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

