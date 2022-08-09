AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $248.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

