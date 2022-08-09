3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,811 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE MMM opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.80. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

