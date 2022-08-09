35,326 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

