29,853 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $557,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $168.59 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.87.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

