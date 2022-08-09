2,000 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.