1,129 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

