10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Cowen

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $191.15.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

