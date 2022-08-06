Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.97-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.225-$8.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,472. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

