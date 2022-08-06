ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZIP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. ZIP has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

ZIP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.