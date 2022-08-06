ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ZIP Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. ZIP has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
ZIP Company Profile
