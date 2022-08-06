Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.38.

Zillow Group stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $111.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock valued at $993,503. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

