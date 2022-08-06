Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 3,184,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,710. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
