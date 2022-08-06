XSGD Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $64.20 million and $385,567.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,561,572 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

