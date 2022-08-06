xRhodium (XRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $92.00

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $395,741.92 and approximately $92.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003160 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.
- ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006585 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001797 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000232 BTC.
xRhodium Profile
xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.
Buying and Selling xRhodium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
