xRhodium (XRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $92.00

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $395,741.92 and approximately $92.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003160 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000232 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

